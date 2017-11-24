WATCH: Ole Miss WR marks his territory like a dog in Egg Bowl TD celebration

D.K. Metcalf certainly had an interesting spin on his touchdown celebration

There are excessive touchdown celebrations and then there's acting like a dog by getting on your hands and knees and pretending to urinate in the end zone. But that's exactly what Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf did after scoring a 63-yard touchdown to put the Rebels up 24-6. Don't believe me? Check it out in the video above. 

So, yeah, if you're wondering who's enjoying the Egg Bowl, there's your answer. 

As you'd figure, Metcalf's imaginative celebration drew a flag, but Ole Miss is mostly concerned about living its best life right now. The Rebels self-imposed a bowl ban as part of their NCAA sanctions, which means this is their last game of the year. To score big touchdowns all night against their most bitter rival -- a ranked three-loss Mississippi State squad with hopes of advancing to a major bowl -- means they're going to let it all hang out. 

In Metcalf's case, however, this could be taken literally. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop