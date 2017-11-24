WATCH: Ole Miss WR marks his territory like a dog in Egg Bowl TD celebration

There are excessive touchdown celebrations and then there's acting like a dog by getting on your hands and knees and pretending to urinate in the end zone. But that's exactly what Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf did after scoring a 63-yard touchdown to put the Rebels up 24-6. Don't believe me? Check it out in the video above.

So, yeah, if you're wondering who's enjoying the Egg Bowl, there's your answer.

As you'd figure, Metcalf's imaginative celebration drew a flag, but Ole Miss is mostly concerned about living its best life right now. The Rebels self-imposed a bowl ban as part of their NCAA sanctions, which means this is their last game of the year. To score big touchdowns all night against their most bitter rival -- a ranked three-loss Mississippi State squad with hopes of advancing to a major bowl -- means they're going to let it all hang out.

In Metcalf's case, however, this could be taken literally.