Once in a battle with Miami, former Hurricanes QB Evan Shirreffs announces transfer to Charlotte

Shirreffs appeared in four games for the Hurricanes in 2017

The saga of former Miami quarterback Evan Shirreffs appears to be over.

The rising junior graduate transfer signal-caller announced on Twitter that he will play the next two seasons with the Charlotte 49ers.

This ends a long battle for the 6-foot-5, 216-pounder. 

Initially blocked by the Miami football program from transferring to ACC schools and any other opponent on Miami's 2018 and 2019 schedules, Shirreffs appealed the Miami policy through the school's appeals committee. The school partially ruled in favor of Shirreffs in February, saying he could play immediately at Duke, North Carolina or Virginia because they boast Top 25 MBA programs according to U.S. News and World Report.

Charlotte is not slated to play Miami in the future.

Shirreffs, a three-star prospect in Miami's 2015 class, did not play as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He appeared in four games in 2017 as Malik Rosier's backup, completing two of his seven passes for 16 yards.

Charlotte opes its 2018 season on September 1 at home vs. Fordham.

