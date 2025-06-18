Roster movement in college football, which is a near six-month process during the offseason, is finally complete. There will be a few stragglers hopping on rosters from the transfer portal and JUCO ranks. But, for the most part, teams are officially set going into the 2025 season.

With the College Football Playoff field set to be at 12 teams once again, the race to reach the postseason is wide open following a season in which Boise State, Indiana and SMU all made the playoff field. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has six teams at +1000 or better to win the national title this season.

So let's look at some of the most important transfers of the offseason for every team in the CBS Sports post-spring top 25. These aren't always the top-ranked transfers, though in some cases they will be. Instead, these selections are the swing players programs added this offseason. Those additions who seemingly filled a major need, could spark a unit or are a departure from what a team has done before.

Just think about last year's semifinalists. Ohio State hit big with quarterback Will Howard and safety Caleb Downs. Notre Dame had an almost flawless portal class with all eight of its transfer additions emerging as starters or major contributors. Texas might have missed the playoff if not for the late-season spark Matthew Golden provided. Penn State's excellent secondary hinged on production from transfers Jalen Kimber and AJ Harris.

These 25 transfers have a chance to make a similar impact on the 2025 CFP race.

1. Ohio State

Beau Atkinson, EDGE, North Carolina

The Buckeyes don't return a single starter on the defensive line and only three starters overall on defense. Atkinson, who led UNC with 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season, is the type of proven veteran presence who can help elevate the entire defense coming off the edge. If he can carry over his production from UNC to the Big Ten, the Buckeyes shouldn't have much drop off from a D-line unit that lost three players to the NFL.

2. Texas

Maraad Watson, DT, Syracuse

That reads "Maraad Watson," but the defensive tackle position is the swing unit for Texas' national title chances. Texas signed FIVE DTs in the portal to rework a room devastated by NFL and transfer departures. Elite defensive tackle play -- Texas has produced four first- or second-round DTs the last two seasons -- has been the foundation of back-to-back CFP defenses in Austin. The ability for Watson, a True Freshman All-American, or someone like Travis Shaw, a former five-star recruit who's never quite reached his potential, to emerge as a difference maker will determine Texas' defensive ceiling.

3. Penn State

Trebor Pena, WR, Syracuse

Given that Nittany Lions wide receivers combined for zero catches in the CFP semifinal loss to Notre Dame, it is obvious wide receiver is the swing position for an otherwise loaded Penn State roster. Pena, who posted 941 yards and 9 TDs for Syracuse last season, was one of three receiver additions in the portal for Penn State and the biggest splash. Penn State OC Andy Kotelnicki is brilliant at manufacturing favorable matchups for his offenses. But sometimes you just need a go-to playmaker to win a route and get open. Pena brings that type of ability.

Will Heldt, EDGE, Purdue

Clemson finished last season ranked 59th in pressure rate, well below where you expect the Tigers to sit after finishing fourth, 22nd, 11th and 15th in that category across the last four seasons. Heldt helps address that shortcoming. He posted 10 TFLs and five sacks for Purdue last season and should form one of the best edge rusher duos in the country with T.J. Parker. Plus, Heldt's presence itself is a bit of a swing factor in the playoff race. He's the first significant transfer take of Dabo Swinney's career.

Zachariah Branch aims to elevate the Georgia WR room after the speedster transferred in from USC. Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch, WR, USC

There's fast in college football and then there's Branch, a 10.33-second speedster in the 100-meter dash. Branch is, in part, an Arian Smith replacement for UGA. But he can do so much more as a returner and a dynamic playmaker in the open field; he also catches the ball with three drops last season compared to 10 for Smith. The question is whether Branch reaches that potential. He had a disappointing sophomore year for USC (47 catches, 503 yards), failing to reach his superstar ceiling. If Branch can return to his freshman year form, however, he's the type of receiving spark plug the Bulldogs lacked a season ago.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Purdue

Oregon is basically replacing 18 starters after the recent loss of Evan Stewart to a likely season-ending injury, so there are plenty of needs for transfers to address. But it's hard not to consider Thieneman as the Ducks' swing player given his potential impact if things go right. Thieneman had a historic true freshman season in 2023, recording 106 tackles, 2 FF, 6 INTs and an 89.5 PFF grade. But he regressed a bit last year, failing to record an INT and allowing receptions 77.8% of the time (up from 41.7% the year prior). But given a better defensive context (i.e. more talent around him), it's fair to think Thieneman can rediscover his 2023 form. If he does, the Ducks landed a Caleb Downs-like presence on the back end of their defense.

7. Notre Dame

Malachi Fields, WR, Virginia

Jaden Greathouse showed some signs as a go-to receiver in the national championship game. But Notre Dame lacked a true WR1 last season and hasn't had a wide receiver clear the 600-yard barrier since 2021. Fields should end that streak. A favorite of personnel departments across the country in the portal this winter, Fields combined for 1,619 yards and 10 TDs over the last two seasons. He's a big vertical field stretcher at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and is a presence defenses will have to shade coverage toward. That's a dangerous thing when you consider how good Notre Dame's run game projects to be this year.

Bernard Gooden, DL, South Florida

Gooden isn't necessarily built like a traditional SEC DT at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds. But scouts in college football view him as a unique player at his size who can eat up blocks and penetrate downfield. LSU is going to need him to do so consistently. Defensive tackle was the biggest question mark on LSU's roster exiting spring, and Gooden's presence could alleviate that concern. The Tigers need their defense to be considerably better than 89th nationally in yards allowed per play like last season. Consistently strong performances from Gooden will go a long way in determining if a leap occurs.

Isaiah Horton, WR, Miami

The No. 1 and No. 2 receivers on most teams receive most of the targets. But it was particularly tilted toward Ryan Williams (87) and Germie Bernard (73) last season. No other receiver had more than 17 targets last season for Alabama. Thus, Jalen Milroe passing tendencies became a tad predictable. Horton, who had 56 catches for 616 yards last year, changes that calculus for defenses. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is someone opposing defenses must pay attention to, opposite Williams and with Bernard in the slot. Kalen DeBoer's best offenses in recent years have had multiple receiving threats. Horton is the type of third option that raises a passing attack's ceiling.

J.Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA

Florida didn't need a lot in the portal. But what the Gators aggressively targeted above all else was a big outside receiver who could replace the production of Elijhah Badger (39 catches, 806 yards, 20.7 ypc). That's what Sturdivant could bring to the offense. On paper he's an ideal fit at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. He showed the ability to be a field stretcher in 2023 with an average depth of target of 16 yards. But he regressed in 2024 with a career-low 22 catches and 315 yards. Florida has plenty of weapons for DJ Lagway, but Sturdivant is a singular option on the outside among the roster's non-freshman receivers. If the Gators hope to reach their peak, Sturdivant needs to rediscover his 2023 form.

11. Miami

CJ Daniels, WR, LSU

Carson Beck could easily be the answer here. His health and production will determine Miami's championship outlook. But I'd argue who he'll throw to is Miami's biggest question mark. The Hurricanes lost their top six pass catchers from last season, which means Daniels and BYU transfer Keelan Marion are the only receivers on the roster with more than 16 career catches. Marion is more of a slot/special teams threat, which leaves the onus on Daniels to emerge as a difference maker. But there are a lot of questions about him entering 2025. He missed most of the spring recovering from offseason foot surgery, and that's coming off a 2024 season in which he disappointed with 42 catches and 480 yards at LSU. Just two years ago Daniels was one of the best receivers in the country for Liberty (55 catches, 1,067 yards, 10 TDs). Miami needs that version of Daniels for Beck to thrive.

James Thompson, DL, Wisconsin

Thompson projects as the best player on Illinois' D-line, a fascinating group that's expected to entirely feature transfers. The Illini were a below-average defensive front a season ago, ranking 76th nationally in pressure rate and 126th nationally in rush success rate. That unit needs to be better if Illinois wants to reach its CFP goals. Thompson is a potential difference maker, but he's coming off an injury that cost him all of 2024. His fellow Wisconsin transfer, DT Curt Neal, also figures to start but he greatly struggled in 2024 with a 46.6 PFF grade. Florida State transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye could emerge as a starter, too, but he only played 32 snaps last year after a breakout performance for West Virginia in 2023. That's a lot of question marks up front. But if that unit gels, the Illini are going to be very dangerous with all their returning production everywhere else on the roster.

George Fitzpatrick, OT, Ohio State

Kansas State lost both starting tackles this offseason, which left a hole on the offensive line. The Wildcats tried to address that through the portal with five transfers. Fitzpatrick is arguably the most important of the group. An expensive pickup from Ohio State, Fitzpatrick is a relatively unproven player with just 99 snaps across three seasons. However, the Wildcats are counting on him to lock down one side of the O-line for a QB, Avery Johnson, who held the ball longer (3.05-second time to throw) last season than all but seven full-time starters in college football. Fitzpatrick and Pittsburgh transfer Terrence Enos Jr. need to be excellent for K-State to maintain its status as a top-15 offense.

14. BYU

Keanu Tanuvasa, DT, Utah

BYU had to replace its entire starting defensive line, a unit that played a key role for a top-25 defense a season ago. Tanuvasa (and fellow DT Justin Kirkland) will set the tone of the new-look unit. Both players are proven Big 12 starters with multiple years of production and should be capable of coming in right away and immediately solidifying the line of scrimmage. If the Cougars can be good on the interior, it allows BYU linebackers Jack Kelly (10 TFL) and Isaiah Glasker (15 TFLs), the havoc creators for the Cougars' defense, to flow downhill and disrupt plays as they did so well a season ago. That tandem's success starts up front, which is why BYU's DT additions are so critical.

Ansel Din-Mbuh, DL, Washington State

TCU struggled to stop the run last year (68th in yards allowed per rush) and generate pressure (123rd nationally in pressure rate), which made the D-line a big target for improvement this offseason. Some of that will come with better health as TCU expects to return several key players from injuries that cost them much of the 2024 season, but TCU also needed portal help to bolster that unit. That's where Din-Mbuh enters the picture. A starter for Washington State, Din-Mbuh showed the ability to generate pressure from the middle (20 pressures), which makes him an ideal complement to run-stuffing Markis Deal at nose tackle. If TCU can get strong production from the interior, it unlocks a lot for its edge players and the defense in aggregate.

Michigan WR Donaven McCulley, a transfer from Indiana, is key to bolstering the Wolverines' pass-catchers in 2025. Imagn Images

Donaven McCulley, WR, Indiana

No Michigan wide receiver hit the 250-yard barrier last season. Only one (Tyler Morris) even had 150 yards receiving. The Wolverines must get better at receiver, especially when you consider tight end Colston Loveland (56 catches, 582 yards, 5 TDs) is off to the NFL. That's what makes McCulley so important. McCulley was one of the best pass catchers in the Big Ten two years ago, reeling in 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns. But he only played two games for Indiana last year before opting to sit out and transfer. There's a big question mark around whether McCulley can recapture his 2023 form. If he can, the 6-foot-5, 203-pounder is exactly the type of go-to target Michigan lacked in 2024. If not … Michigan will have to hope anyone can step up for an unproven quarterback room.

Jalen Moss, WR, Fresno State

Arizona State was incredibly reliant on Jordyn Tyson last season with no other wide receiver or tight end clearing the 350-yard barrier. That's where Moss can make a difference. Moss, who combined for 1,269 yards as an underclassman at Fresno State, is a plug-and-play starter for the Sun Devils and someone who can complement Tyson on the opposite side of the field. While Tyson is a field stretcher, Moss, with an average depth of target last season of 9.6 yards, is someone who thrives in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He's a needed point of relief for quarterback Sam Leavitt as the Sun Devils attempt to find another go-to option outside of Tyson.

Derek Simmons, OT, Western Carolina

Much of the criticism of Oklahoma's offense last season focused on QB play. But I'd submit the Sooners' walking wounded wide receiver room and horrendous O-line play -- 121st nationally in pressure rate allowed -- were the reasons the Sooners had the worst offense in the SEC. The unit should improve in 2025 with better health at wide receiver and a proven QB (John Mateer), which leaves the offensive line as the big question mark. OU's transfer additions on the offensive line were huge busts last season. Whether the Sooners better evaluated in 2025 will determine a lot about the state of the offense. That's where Simmons enters the picture. He's the only projected starter from that unit who's not returning, and he's a big swing for the Sooners coming over from Western Carolina where he posted a 78.4 PFF grade last year. Can he adjust to the SEC? How long does that take? How Simmons answers those questions will play a significant role in OU's bounce-back ability in 2025.

Xavier Townsend, WR, UCF

Iowa State had one of the best wide receiver duos in the country last season with Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Both cleared the 1,000-yard barrier. Both are now in the NFL. So how will Iowa State replace them? Some of that will come from tight end and running back production. But the Cyclones are counting on a pair of transfer portal additions to absorb much of that workload. Four-star transfer Chase Sowell is a very safe bet for high-level production. Townsend is a bit more of a question mark. He's one of the best returners in the country, but Iowa State needs Townsend to also be a difference maker with his speed and ability to make people miss in the open field. To what level Sowell and Townsend can replace the production of Noel and Higgins will say a lot about Iowa State's 2025 offensive ceiling.

Joey Aguilar, QB, UCLA

Tennessee's floor for quarterback play is high thanks to Josh Heupel's system. But there are more questions about Tennessee's offense than there have been in recent seasons. The Vols' wide receiver room is unproven, they lost superstar running back Dylan Sampson to the NFL and could very well start a true freshman at offensive tackle. Then there's Aguilar. A very hasty Nico Iamaleava replacement this spring, Aguilar comes to Tennessee with a lot of career production -- 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns -- but also a lot of questions. Aguilar threw a lot of picks (14) last season while completing 55.9% of his passes, and that was against Sun Belt competition. Still, he's the experienced arm in an otherwise very young room. If he does end up as the season-opening starter -- and that's the most likely scenario -- he must become a much more consistent passer for Tennessee to have any shot to contend.

David Bailey, EDGE, Stanford

The most expensive non-quarterback transfer of the 2025 offseason, Bailey comes to Lubbock to fill a very specific need -- generating pressure. Texas Tech scored plenty last year but finished 123rd nationally in yards allowed per play. The two biggest culprits of that: A lack of pressure and a leaky secondary. Texas Tech addressed both issues in the portal, but nothing helps the secondary quite like a havoc creator on the outside. Bailey is that pressure generator for a defense that finished 98th last season in pressure rate. Bailey posted the best PFF pass rush grade (93.2) of all edge defenders from last season. If he can maintain that level of play in Lubbock, the Red Raiders' defense should take a huge leap forward.

Rahsul Faison, RB, Utah State | Isaiah Augustave, RB, Colorado

South Carolina invested a lot in Faison this offseason, banking on the Utah State transfer to be the program's RB1. But his status remains in limbo as he appeals to the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility. With Faison's status remaining up in the air -- and a general lack of optimism within South Carolina's program he'll win the appeal -- the Gamecocks moved earlier this month and added Augustave from Colorado. Augustave ran for 384 yards and four touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry last season for an offense that didn't run that often. Now, he could end up as South Carolina's top back or at least in a time share with Oscar Adaway. That would move running back from a major strength of the Gamecocks to one of the biggest questions on their roster.

Former USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) can turn Louisville into a legitimate CFP contender in 2025. Imagn Images

Miller Moss, QB, USC

Louisville went heavy in the portal once again by adding 30 transfers to help fill holes for a roster that returns just eight starters. A lot of those transfers will start in 2025, but none will have a bigger potential impact than Moss. On paper Moss is an ideal fit for what Jeff Brohm likes to do offensively. He's an anticipatory passer and able to run Brohm's varied system. Moss showed that ability at times last season for USC in throwing for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns on 64.4% passing. The question for Moss -- and really for Louisville -- is if Brohm can get more out of Moss than Lincoln Riley could before benching him last season. Perhaps just as importantly, can Moss play to the level Tyler Shough did a season ago? If he can, Louisville will emerge as a legit ACC threat.

24. SMU

Jeffrey M'ba, DT, Purdue

SMU is replacing its entire front seven this offseason, and the biggest question mark on the team is defensive tackle. That's the most difficult hole to plug in the portal and something the Mustangs aggressively pursued in the winter and spring portal window. That's why M'ba is so critical to SMU's 2025 defense. A plug-and-play starter coming over from Purdue, the Mustangs need M'ba to be difference maker in the middle to stabilize a unit that's undergoing a ton of change. Remember, SMU had a top-five rushing defense a year ago. It needs transfer additions like M'ba to hit to come close to maintaining that level of production.

Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma

Signing Arnold was a ceiling play. Payton Thorne was fine for the Tigers the last two seasons. He finished the 2024 season 54th in ESPN's QBR metric and helped Auburn to a top-10 overall offense in terms of yards per play. But he turned the ball over far too often and Auburn was one of the worst (109th nationally) red zone offenses in the FBS. Arnold, a former five-star recruit, is the type of talent who can help the offense take another step. The question for Arnold is whether his struggles in 2024 -- he got benched midway through the season -- had more to do with the context around him at OU (bad O-line and WR play) or personal shortcomings. Auburn made a big bet that it was the former. If Arnold can live up to his five-star hype, the Tigers are a legit playoff dark horse. If he struggles once again, Auburn could potentially regress despite all the talent around him. You could argue Arnold is the biggest swing player of the entire offseason, especially when you consider the offensive talent on The Plains.