Orange Bowl 2018: Nick Saban destroys a headset during first half domination of Oklahoma
The headset did nothing wrong
Alabama is up 31-10 on Oklahoma at halftime of the Orange Bowl, and seems to be in clear control of the game. So, of course, Alabama coach Nick Saban is in a great mood and not unhappy about anything at all. That's what one would naturally assume in this scenario, right? Even Saban should be over the moon no matter what goes down.
Well, about that ...
This was Saban's reaction to a false start. Now, usually one false start wouldn't draw this kind of response, but this false start came with Alabama lined up ready to go for it on fourth-and-1. It was also the third procedural penalty on Alabama during this drive, one of which took a touchdown off the board. This false start forced Alabama to settle for a field goal instead of a possible touchdown, and it also cost that headset its life.
So while a simple look at the scoreboard may make it appear as if Saban overreacted a bit here, he certainly had his reasoning for the minor meltdown.
RIP that headset. It lived a good life and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tragic, really.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alabama vs. Oklahoma, Orange Bowl live
Live updates, highlights and analysis from the Orange Bowl semifinal between the Crimson Tide...
-
Georgia players react to CFP blowout
The Bulldogs weren't playing Saturday night, but they were tweeting
-
Bama cheerleader sports knee brace at OB
It just means more for this Crimson Tide cheerleader
-
Clemson routs Notre Dame in Cotton Bowl
It was close early, but Clemson was clearly head-and-shoulders above a previously undefeated...
-
Alabama vs. Oklahoma watch live stream
It'll be a battle in Miami between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal
-
Alabama vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks
Expert picks against the spread for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Alabama...