Orange Bowl 2018: Nick Saban destroys a headset during first half domination of Oklahoma

Alabama is up 31-10 on Oklahoma at halftime of the Orange Bowl, and seems to be in clear control of the game. So, of course, Alabama coach Nick Saban is in a great mood and not unhappy about anything at all. That's what one would naturally assume in this scenario, right? Even Saban should be over the moon no matter what goes down.

Well, about that ...

tfw somebody says the Cheez It Bowl sucked pic.twitter.com/vXCaIAdmMB — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 30, 2018

This was Saban's reaction to a false start. Now, usually one false start wouldn't draw this kind of response, but this false start came with Alabama lined up ready to go for it on fourth-and-1. It was also the third procedural penalty on Alabama during this drive, one of which took a touchdown off the board. This false start forced Alabama to settle for a field goal instead of a possible touchdown, and it also cost that headset its life.

So while a simple look at the scoreboard may make it appear as if Saban overreacted a bit here, he certainly had his reasoning for the minor meltdown.

RIP that headset. It lived a good life and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tragic, really.