Orange Bowl, Wisconsin vs. Miami score: Live game updates, football highlights

The Badgers and Canes can end the year on a high note after missing out on the College Football Playoff

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The College Football Playoff was the goal for No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami just a few weeks ago. But after both teams fell in their conference title games, a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game now serves as somewhat of a consolation prize. The Badgers and Canes are teams that value one thing above all else: defense. As such, this year's Orange Bowl has all the makings of a lower-scoring game in which every offensive possession takes on a little more meaning. It should nevertheless be thrilling, which is why we are here covering it live.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday evening updating this story with highlights, analysis, stats and more throughout the Orange Bowl. For additional stats and play-by-play, hit the GameTracker above. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

