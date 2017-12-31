Orange Bowl, Wisconsin vs. Miami score: Live game updates, football highlights
The Badgers and Canes can end the year on a high note after missing out on the College Football Playoff
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The College Football Playoff was the goal for No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami just a few weeks ago. But after both teams fell in their conference title games, a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game now serves as somewhat of a consolation prize. The Badgers and Canes are teams that value one thing above all else: defense. As such, this year's Orange Bowl has all the makings of a lower-scoring game in which every offensive possession takes on a little more meaning. It should nevertheless be thrilling, which is why we are here covering it live.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday evening updating this story with highlights, analysis, stats and more throughout the Orange Bowl. For additional stats and play-by-play, hit the GameTracker above. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Fiesta Bowl: PSU holds off Washington
The Nittany Lions jumped out to a big lead, but had to hold off a furious comeback from the...
-
Deshaun Watson gave Jalen Hurts advice
The former Clemson QB told the Alabama QB to be fearless
-
Mayfield speaks, now he needs to play
Mayfield struggled to speak but went through his media obligations, now he just has to suit...
-
Orange Bowl picks and predictions
Everything you need to know to make your pick for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30
-
Lamar throws 4 INTs in bowl loss
Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions and Mississippi State won 31-27
-
Orange Bowl live stream, TV channel
Everything you need to know to check out the Orange Bowl on Saturday
Add a Comment