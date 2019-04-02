Oregon adds former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson as graduate transfer

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will hit the practice field on Thursday with a big smile on his face because he'll see a fresh face with a lengthy resume lining up with the wide receivers. The program announced Tuesday that former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson has signed a financial aid agreement with the Ducks and will join the team for the its seventh practice of the spring later this week.

"Juwan's a big time addition to our program," coach Mario Cristobal said. "He fits our DNA in a lot of ways and I'm excited for him to take the field. He'll immediately elevate the competition we have going at wide receiver and the experience he brings to the group and the offensive side of the ball will be extremely beneficial."

The 2019 season will be the final season of Johnson's career. The former four-star prospect in the class of 2015 graduated from Penn State in December 2018. Johnson caught 81 passes for 1,123 yards and two touchdowns in his three years with the Nittany Lions.

The highlight of his career came as a sophomore in 2017, when he caught the game-winning pass from quarterback Trace McSorley with four seconds remaining on 4th-and-7 from the 7-yard line in a 21-19 win at Iowa. He finished his sophomore season with 701 yards and one score as the Nittany Lions won the Fiesta Bowl over Washington to finish off an 11-2 season.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Glassboro, New Jersey, caught 25 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season.

He'll join a wide receiver group that is in need of a big-play threat after the departure of Dillon Mitchell, who caught 75 passes for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. The top returning receiver for the Ducks is junior Jaylon Redd, who caught 38 passes for 433 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.