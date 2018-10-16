Oregon announces top offensive lineman out for at least six weeks with ankle injury

Following a huge overtime win over Washington in Week 7, Oregon will proceed without one of its top offensive players. On Tuesday, Oregon announced that freshman left tackle Penei Sewell is out for the next six weeks with an ankle injury he sustained against the Huskies.

"Penei is a relentless competitor and I have no doubt he'll return better than ever," said Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal in a statement released by the school.

Though the national focus of Oregon's offense is on quarterback Justin Herbert, Sewell has been a major part of it as well. He's started every game this season and was graded as one of the top-10 tackles in the country by Pro Football Focus. As a recruit in the 2018 class, he was the No. 1 player in Utah and a consensus four-star talent.

Oregon has the top scoring offense in the Pac-12 and ranks No. 2 in passing and rushing offense.

Should Sewell's prognosis be correct, the injury would sideline him for the rest of the regular season with a chance to return for the Pac-12 Championship Game, provided the Ducks win the North Division. Oregon travels to No. 25 Washington State in Week 8.