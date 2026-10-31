Oregon freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton was arrested on Friday afternoon after a high-speed chase where two vehicles evaded police on Oct. 18 following the Ducks' win over Nebraska.

Hampton was booked into Lane County Jail and released later on Friday evening on one felony charge of attempting to elude police and one misdemeanor of reckless driving, per jail records.

One of the vehicles from the high-speed chase was abandoned near where wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested for DUII, but Stewart is not considered a suspect in the chase and prosecutors declined to file charges against Stewart, per KATU News. Tight end Jamari Johnson was also cited for speeding that Saturday night, but police also don't consider him a suspect in the chase and are working to identify the other driver besides Hampton, per the Oregonian.

"Mr. Hampton has been identified as the driver of one of the vehicles," Springfield Police deputy chief George Crolly said on Friday evening. "We are still working to identify the driver of the other vehicle."

Hampton has 18 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns this season, becoming a productive part of the Ducks' offense in his first season on campus. He was a late addition to Oregon's availability report for an undisclosed reason ahead of Oregon's loss to Illinois last week and appeared on Friday's availability report as "out" again.

Hampton's arrest continues a poor season in Eugene on and off the field for Dan Lanning's squad. The 4-3 Ducks welcome No. 20 Northwestern to Autzen Stadium on Saturday, trying to stay above .500 on the season, but continue to deal with off-field distractions stemming from the aftermath of their victory over Nebraska two weeks ago.