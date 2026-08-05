Oregon assistant Ra'Shaad Samples charged with DUII after fleeing crash, claiming to be DeSean Jackson

Oregon assistant head coach and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving in April, according to The Oregonian. Dashcam video obtained by the outlet shows Samples backing his 2026 Ford F-150 into another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

In the video, Samples' truck backs into a parked car before fleeing the parking lot onto a main road. The driver of the other vehicle, Steven James Young, pursued Samples, who was driving between two lanes. Eventually, Young pulled alongside Samples to confront him, and both vehicles turned left into a parking lot.

According to Young, he and Samples exchanged insurance information after pulling off the road, but the Oregon assistant gave him a false name. Samples referred to himself as DeSean Jackson, the former NFL wide receiver. Samples confirmed that detail, noting that it was a "cheeky response" and that Jackson was his "favorite football player."

"After I pulled over and stopped, I gave the driver my license and insurance," Samples told the outlet. "I gave him my information that included my name. He kept asking me, 'Who are you? Who are you?'

"He had my name. I got a little frustrated, and I gave him a cheeky response. 'DeSean Jackson.' Jackson is my favorite football player."

Young claimed that Samples was initially hesitant to share his insurance information on the night of the crash as the Ducks assistant coach said he was driving a loaner vehicle.

Young said that -- at the scene -- Samples offered him $1,000 to part ways without reporting the incident. Later, Samples allegedly texted young and upped the offer to $2,500 and football tickets. At that point, Young said he sent the dashcam video to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

No field sobriety test was conducted at the scene. Young and one other passenger have since claimed injuries and hired lawyers.

"We take these matters seriously and have taken appropriate action," Oregon said in a statement to The Oregonian.

Samples had a court date on July 20 for his initial hearing. His next court date is slated for Aug. 25.