Oregon vs. Boise State live updates: No. 2 Ducks welcome Broncos for nonconference showdown in opener

No. 2 Oregon opens its season against Boise State in a matchup with major postseason implications. The Ducks enter one of their most anticipated seasons in program history under coach Dan Lanning with serious expectations of winning the national championship. Oregon has 38 wins over the past three seasons, the most in college football.

Boise State just won its third straight Mountain West championship but faces a new challenge after entering the new-look Pac-12. The Broncos remain a Group of Six darling behind quarterback Maddux Madsen and defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan, but nonconference matchups against Oregon and Memphis will push them to the limit.

Two years ago, Boise State went on the road and nearly stunned the Ducks in a 37-34 victory. The performance elevated them into the College Football Playoff mix. Amazingly, the Broncos are actually 3-1 against the Ducks all-time, including a home-and-home in 2008-09. That said, Oregon's No. 2 ranking is the best start to the season in program history.

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