Oregon vs. Boise State live updates: No. 2 Ducks welcome Broncos for nonconference showdown in opener

Title or bust season ahead
Over the past three years, the national championship has been won by programs that retained at an elite level, developed major playmakers and boasted numerous seniors. All the stars are aligning for Oregon heading into the season.
Quarterback Dante Moore would have been the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft had he declared, but he instead decided to try and lead the program to a national championship. Wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei also opted to return. This is a culminating moment for the last 25 years of Oregon football.