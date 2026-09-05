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Oregon vs. Boise State live updates: No. 2 Ducks welcome Broncos for nonconference showdown in opener

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Oregon takes on Boise State on CBS in a Week 1 clash

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No. 2 Oregon opens its season against Boise State in a matchup with major postseason implications. The Ducks enter one of their most anticipated seasons in program history under coach Dan Lanning with serious expectations of winning the national championship. Oregon has 38 wins over the past three seasons, the most in college football. 

Boise State just won its third straight Mountain West championship but faces a new challenge after entering the new-look Pac-12. The Broncos remain a Group of Six darling behind quarterback Maddux Madsen and defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan, but nonconference matchups against Oregon and Memphis will push them to the limit. 

Two years ago, Boise State went on the road and nearly stunned the Ducks in a 37-34 victory. The performance elevated them into the College Football Playoff mix. Amazingly, the Broncos are actually 3-1 against the Ducks all-time, including a home-and-home in 2008-09. That said, Oregon's No. 2 ranking is the best start to the season in program history. 

Watch Oregon vs. Boise State live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Title or bust season ahead

Over the past three years, the national championship has been won by programs that retained at an elite level, developed major playmakers and boasted numerous seniors. All the stars are aligning for Oregon heading into the season. 

Quarterback Dante Moore would have been the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft had he declared, but he instead decided to try and lead the program to a national championship. Wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei also opted to return. This is a culminating moment for the last 25 years of Oregon football. 

With the best roster in Oregon history, it could be a title-or-bust season for Dan Lanning, Ducks
Shehan Jeyarajah
With the best roster in Oregon history, it could be a title-or-bust season for Dan Lanning, Ducks
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