Oregon coach Dan Lanning has agreed to a contract restructure that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, according to Yahoo Sports. The deal pushes his six-year contract to an average of $11 million per year through 2030. It is fully guaranteed.

Lanning reported a salary of $8.2 million for the 2024 season, according to USA Today, but will join seven other coaches in pushing past the $10 million plateau in 2025. Only Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney earned more than $11 million. Smart cleared the field with a salary of $13.2 million. Lanning was Smart's defensive coordinator at Georgia before moving to Eugene.

The 38-year-old is considered one of the top rising coaches in college athletics after three seasons as Oregon. The Ducks have gone 35-6 under his watch, including a 13-0 regular season record and Big Ten championship during Oregon's debut in the league. Oregon spent the latter half of the year ranked No. 1 in the nation, giving them their first top ranking since 2012.

Lanning's 35 wins are tied for second-most by any FBS coach in his first three seasons, trailing only Lincoln Riley's 36 at Oklahoma. He is tied with Chris Petersen (Boise State), Larry Coker (Miami) and Bob Pruett (Marshall).

Even as schools prepare to share revenue with players for the first time in 2025, coach salaries continue rising. After leading Ohio State to a national championship, coach Ryan Day signed a contract that will pay him an average of $12.5 million through 2031. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian signed a seven-year contract that will average $11.6 million through 2031.