Oregon has fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer after just seven games, the school announced Sunday. Dan Lanning promoted Mehringer following Will Stein's departure in the offseason, and that move has been roundly criticized, with the Ducks flailing on offense all year.

"Drew has been a valued member of this staff since 2022, and I am appreciative of everything he's done for Oregon," Lanning said in a statement. "He played a tremendous role in what this program has accomplished over the last several seasons. This was a decision I felt was in the best interest of our football program, as I believe a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward. I thank Drew for his efforts and wish him all the best."

Last season, the Ducks ranked 11th nationally with 36.9 points per game, but that production dropped significantly under Mehringer's playcalling. Oregon has averaged 33.1 points per game this fall, and that number is inflated by an 84-0 win over Portland State.

In Big Ten play, the Ducks have topped 17 points just once -- a 41-27 win over USC in which quarterback Dante Moore exited with a concussion that has sidelined him for the last three games. With Moore out of the lineup, Oregon has averaged 14 points per game.

Moore's injury is responsible for some of those offensive woes, but not all of them. The Ducks seemed to have one of the best backup quarterback situations in the country with Dylan Raiola transferring in from Nebraska, but he cost the team a win against UCLA and failed to do much of anything in a 21-10 loss to Illinois on Sunday.

Oregon's offensive performance against the Illini was the final straw for Mehringer because -- even with the team down a few key offensive pieces -- it should have been able to put points on the board. Illinois ranks 16th in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game (382.4) and 17th in passing yards allowed per game (248.0).

Lanning's decision to promote Mehringer from co-offensive coordinator doesn't look any better with Will Stein leading Kentucky to a 7-1 start in his first year on the job. The Wildcats are averaging 32.9 points per game with considerably fewer resources than the Ducks.

It looks as though Lanning's loyalty was a fatal flaw for Oregon this season, and the Ducks will have to start over at the offensive coordinator spot in 2027.