Oregon made another early signing period splash on Wednesday when the Ducks flipped four-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen had been committed to the Fighting Irish for nearly a year and considered Oklahoma. However, he announced that he will be heading to the Pac-12 to play for the Ducks in what looks to be a massive day for coach Dan Lanning.

Bowen is ranked the No. 3 safety in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports and is considered a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The Denton, Texas, native earned Under Armour All-America Honors this season while starring for Guyer High School. He also competes in track.

In a scouting report on Bowen, 247Sports Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks noted that, at 6-foot and 185 pounds, Bowen owns the "requisite height and frame" of a premier safety. Here is more from Brooks' scouting report on Bowen:

Sudden athlete with lateral mobility and great initial burst and acceleration. Dangerous as a center fielder thanks to ability to cover territory and make plays on the ball. Shows functional athleticism to man up when needed. Turns and locates very well. Outstanding tester. Two-sport athlete with above average track times relative to age (11.31 100, 22.71 200 as a sophomore). Extensive experience in high-leverage situations and against great competition. Helped team to a Texas 6A D-II state runner-up finish as a junior. Good long speed on the field but can still find another gear at the top end, which track data reflect. Occasionally provides the big hit, but right now more effort tackler who will need to add strength and arriving pop with more consistency.

Bowen also shined at receiver and on special teams in high school and could be used in the return game by the Ducks.

Oregon's big day

Bowen's commitment marked the latest bit of good news for Oregon on a big first day of the early signing period for coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks also flipped four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor on Wednesday and landed five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei over Ohio State and USC. The Ducks also got a signing-day flip from four-star DB Daylen Austin, who was previously committed to LSU.

The strong day will give the Ducks a chance to finish with a top-10 class in Lanning's first full recruiting cycle. Bowen's commitment is also significant because it's at a position of need for the program; Oregon ranks 107th nationally in yards passing allowed this season and could use an upgrade in talent in the secondary.

Tough blow for Notre Dame

Bowen was the highest-ranked commitment in Notre Dame's class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was the Fighting Irish's lone five-star commitment from the Composite and a hallmark commitment of coach Marcus Freeman's first full recruiting cycle.

Notre Dame's class is still top-10 caliber nationally, but it suddenly lacks some of the pop that it had for much of the 2022 calendar year as Freeman made waves on the recruiting trail. Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley decommitted back on Aug. 17 and signed with Alabama on Wednesday. Four-star running back Dylan Edwards also decommitted earlier this month and signed with Colorado on Wednesday.