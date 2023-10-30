Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing announced his commitment to Oregon on social media on Monday. Rushing, a former Arizona commit, is the second five-star prospect to commit to the Ducks during the 2024 cycle as coach Dan Lanning continues to load up in the trenches.

A product of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona, Rushing initially committed to Arizona in July -- becoming the highest-ranked prospect to do so in program history -- before backing out of the pledge on Oct. 8. Oregon was a finalist the first time around, and less than a month after Rushing opened things back up, the Ducks won out.

"The system, the defensive expertise of coach Dan Lanning and coach Tosh Lupoi, they're good coaches and they bring that fire to the team," Rushing told 247Sports. "You could see it on TV, coach Lanning getting in there to fire up the defense on fourth downs. That's what defensive players look for."

Rushing ranks as the No. 14 player in the nation, No. 2 edge rusher and No. 1 prospect in Arizona. His commitment gives Oregon the No. 6 class in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, just a few points outside of the top five. The Ducks also have the top-ranked class in the Pac-12.

Loading up for Big Ten move

Oregon is beefing up its front seven for its pending move to the Big Ten. Rushing is the third top-50 lineman or linebacker to commit to the Ducks and the second five-star prospect. Oregon beat the likes of Georgia and other national powerhouses for Aydin Breland, a product of California-based powerhouse Mater Dei.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Breland ranks as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 11 player nationally. The Ducks also hold a pledge from linebacker Brayden Platt, the No. 50 prospect in the Top247. Four-star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims -- one of the best players in Oklahoma -- is another solid addition that can help the Ducks acclimate to the Big Ten's physicality.

With Rushing in the fold, Oregon now holds the No. 2 class among future Big Ten schools, behind only Ohio State.