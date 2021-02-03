Oregon has been on a tear in this recruiting cycle, and after adding nearly two dozen prospects in the Early Signing Period, Mario Cristobal and the Ducks staff kicked off 2021 National Signing Day by landing one of the top available prospects left uncommitted.

Four-star cornerback Avante Dickerson chose Oregon over Nebraska on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, joining a star-studded Ducks class that ranks in the top 10 nationally.

"Coach [Rod] Chance and coach [Mario] Cristobal are great guys. Coach Cristobal always speaks about being physical. I'm all about competing and that's what a I want to do go to the Pac-12 and compete," Dickerson said on CBS Sports HQ.

247Sports' Gabe Brooks writes that Dickerson is a "twitchy athlete who shows impressive short-area burst as well as top-end speed," adding that he's a "fluid athlete with a natural backpedal and redirecting agility." He's been credited with good ball skills that have contributed to and benefited from playing both wide receiver and cornerback in high school.

Dickerson, the No. 8 cornerback in the country and No. 122 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, is one of the better players in this Oregon class, but his decision to leave the state as an Omaha native and the No. 1 player from the state of Nebraska is a huge blow to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has a 2021 class that does rank in the top 25 nationally as things get started here on National Signing Day, but Dickerson's addition would have made him one of the top-rated players in that group.