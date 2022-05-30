Oregon added a major commitment on Memorial Day as four-star safety Kodi Decambra committed to the Ducks on CBS Sports HQ. Decambra selected Oregon over a list of finalists that included Pac-12 rivals Oregon State and Washington, among others.

Decambra is the sixth member of Dan Lanning's first full recruiting class at Oregon and becomes the sixth commitment. His addition pushes the Ducks just outside the top 15 of the 2023 recruiting rankings. Four of Oregon's six commitments joined in the month of May, including top-200 receivers Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart.

The rising senior Decambra boasts a promising 6-foot, 175-pound frame that has helped him stand out on one of the most talented high school teams in the country. Decambra ranks as the No. 255 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 24 safety in the recruiting class. He posted a verified 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and 39.8-inch vertical at The Opening Finals in 2019.

"Versatile prospect that can play either safety position and add value as a man-t0-man defender in the slot," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote in a scouting report. "Will add value to a defense with his position versatility and multidimensional skill set. Could see the field early in some sub-packages and on special teams. Projects a high level multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level."