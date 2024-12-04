Oregon received a major boost to its recruiting class on National Signing Day when four-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele flipped his commitment from Cal to the Ducks. Oregon now has the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports, behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas.

Sagapolutele, the No. 106 ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, had been committed to Cal since July. The top-ranked player from the state of Hawaii out of James Campbell High School recently took visits to Oregon, Cal and Georgia before making a final decision to play for Dan Lanning next season.

"Keawe Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation's top quarterbacks this off-season," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins said in his scouting report about Sagapolutele. "He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top 11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn't just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch."

Sagapolutele is Oregon's second quarterback commit in his recruiting class, joining four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., who pledged his commitment to the program this past summer. The Ducks currently have six top-100 players in their 2025 recruiting class.