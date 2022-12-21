Four-star quarterback Austin Novosad announced Wednesday morning that he has flipped his commitment from Baylor to Oregon after he had been pledged to the Bears for over a year. The news comes after a need arose at quarterback for the Ducks, who lost a quarterback commitment of their own in Dante Moore to UCLA this week.

Moore's flip from Oregon to the Bruins opened up a natural spot in the class for Novosad, who is ranked the No. 9 quarterback in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. The 6-foot-3 prospect from Dripping Springs, Texas told 247Sports that "the overall fit was good" with the Ducks.

"Also after meeting Coach Lanning, I could tell that I would fit into the culture there," Novosad said.

Though Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix announced this week that he is returning for the 2023 season, Novosad should have a shot to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2024. The Ducks also have former four-star prospect Ty Thompson on the roster. Thompson was a redshirt freshman this season and has appeared in 10 games over his career.

Novosad threw for 2,911 yards, 39 touchdowns, and five interceptions as a senior at Dripping Springs High School this past season while guiding his team to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state semifinals.