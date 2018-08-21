Oregon, Georgia set to open 2022 college football season in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Scheduling season is in full gear leading up to the start of the 2018 college football season, and another big game was announced Tuesday. Oregon and Georgia will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"When you think about major season-opening kickoff games with the opportunity for huge College Football Playoff implications, this is the type of matchup you dream about," Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said. "Both [Georgia coach] Kirby Smart and [Oregon coach] Mario Cristobal should be recognized for their willingness to have their teams compete at the highest level in a game like this."

The two programs have just one all-time meeting on the books -- a 27-16 Georgia win in the 1977 season-opener in Athens.

"Thanks to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their efforts in putting this game together," said Smart. "Opening the season in Atlanta against a Power Five opponent is a tremendous opportunity for our team and provides a great start to the season for our fans. The first game of the season is always important and this matchup on a national stage will be a test for both teams."

Oregon is no stranger to expanding its brand awareness. The flashy uniforms and exotic offenses under former coaches Mike Bellotti and Chip Kelly of the late 2000s and the early part of this decade elevated the program to near the top of the national stage. Now the Ducks will get to expand their footprint cross country to play in a game within a recruiting hotbed that will be talked about for months leading up to the start of the 2022 season.

"It's a great honor for our program to open the 2022 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and to play a great program like Georgia," said Cristobal. "As we continue to grow this program we want to challenge ourselves against the best competition. I'm also extremely excited for our fans to make the trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and put their passion for the Ducks on full display."

It will be Oregon's first appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Georgia has played in the game twice -- a 2011 loss to Boise State and a 2016 win over North Carolina. It's also scheduled to participate in the 2020 event vs. Virginia.