An overturned fumble from Oregon running back Noah Whittington led to a touchdown for the Ducks on the ensuring play during Saturday night's battle of top 10 teams against Penn State. With 3:40 to play in the third quarter, it appeared the Nittany Lions had a takeaway inside the red zone after Whittington broke a tackle and coughed up the ball before it was returned downfield.

After review, officials ruled that Whittington's knee had touched on the turf before he regained his balance and made a move prior to a fumble, thus ruling him down.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore found Dierre Hill Jr. on an 8-yard scoring toss -- the game's first touchdown -- on the ensuing play to silence the capacity crowd inside Beaver Stadium.

The Ducks have dominated time of possession on the road and Whittington's fumble would've been the game's first turnover had the play stood. The overturn erased any momentum for the Nittany Lions after seemingly ending the 10-play drive that the Ducks had mounted.

Oregon took a 10-3 entering the fourth quarter and would be the co-frontrunners of the Big Ten alongside top-ranked Ohio State with a victory.