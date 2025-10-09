No. 3 Oregon is back in action for the first time since taking down Penn State in double-overtime two weeks ago, set to face another top-10 opponent with No. 7 Indiana making their first trip to Eugene as a conference member.

The game carries huge Big Ten title race implications as the latest clash of the conference's titans, with both teams having claimed one ranked win in league play. Indiana's 53-point blowout win against Illinois was a warning shot to the rest of the conference that the Hoosiers were ready to be back in the Big Ten race again, but after taking down Penn State it's clear that the reigning champions in Oregon will be tough to knock from the top.

Expect plenty of balance as Oregon and Indiana are two of just three teams in all of the FBS to rank in the top 10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense, setting up a fascinating chess match between two of college football's top coaches in Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti. Both teams are also entering this game out of an off week, meaning there has been plenty of extra time and attention available to prepare for one of the biggest games of the season.

Oregon vs. Indiana: Need to know

Matchup of elite quarterbacks: From 2000-2024, the only Big Ten quarterback to start a season with a 5-0 record, 70% completion percentage, 225+ passing yards and one or fewer interception was Russell Wilson, at Wisconsin in 2011. Now three Big Ten quarterbacks can boast that feat because both Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza meet the criteria through five games of the season. Moore and Mendoza are both top contenders for the Heisman Trophy and have garnered attention from the NFL Draft community, and on Saturday they will each play a significant role in flipping the season for one of these Big Ten title contenders.

Cignetti vs. Lanning is a top coaching matchup: Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti have both thrived at their current spots, and Cignetti has been a winner at every level fielding contenders at James Madison, Elon and D-II IUP. Combined they have made a little bit of history as just the third FBS matchup in the last 50 years where both coaches entered having won at least 85% of their games, with a minimum of 40 games coached, according to CBS Sports Research. Both coaches have successfully imprinted their identity onto the program in a way that has led to positive results, and on Saturday will have the chance to gain an inside track on the pursuit of a Big Ten title.

The Ducks have excelled at defending home turf: The Autzen Stadium home field advantage has been spotlighted as one of the nation's best in the Dan Lanning era, in part because of Oregon's success. The Ducks have won 18 consecutive home games, a run that dates back to the start of 2023 and is the longest active streak in the country. Navigating those challenges will be a key for Indiana, which suffered its only defeats of the year in 2024 when it was on the road at Ohio State in the regular season and at Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Indiana live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Oregon vs. Indiana prediction, picks

Indiana was aggressive in addressing the offensive line this offseason, a response that came from how the Hoosiers looked against the likes of Ohio State and Notre Dame. That, plus the addition of Mendoza at a time when he's playing great football, has really given Indiana's offense a boost that will be needed to score against a quality Oregon defense. Getting stops against Dante Moore at home will be another concern, for sure, but getting the offense going is the part that seems the most important for hanging around in Eugene. Pick: Indiana +7.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Oregon -7.5 Indiana Indiana Oregon Indiana Oregon Indiana Oregon Oregon Indiana SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

