The ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks will battle the 20th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in a key Big Ten showdown on Saturday. Both teams are coming off their byes, after Oregon topped Wisconsin 21-7 and Iowa rolled over Minnesota 41-3. The Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten), who are 1-1 against ranked teams, are 3-0 on the road this year. The Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten), who are 0-2 against ranked foes, are 4-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1. Oregon won the last meeting 40-18 in 1994. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Iowa. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Iowa vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Iowa spread Oregon -6.5
Oregon vs. Iowa over/under 42.5 points
Oregon vs. Iowa money line Oregon -251, Iowa +204

Why Oregon can cover

Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has had a solid season. In eight games, he has completed 145 of 203 passes (71.4%) for 1,772 yards and 19 touchdowns with just four interceptions and a 171.7 rating. He has also carried 40 times for 131 yards. In a 41-7 win over rival Oregon State on Sept. 20, he completed 21 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 53 yards, including a long of 28.

Among those helping lead the rushing attack is freshman Jordon Davison. He is coming off back-to-back monster games. In a 56-10 win at Rutgers, he carried four times for 100 yards and one touchdown. He carried 16 times for 102 yards and two scores in the win over Wisconsin. He has scored in every game but one, and has 10 touchdowns on the season, to go along with 51 carries for 352 yards.

Why Iowa can cover

Senior Mark Gronowski helps power the Hawkeyes' offense. In eight games, he has completed 107 of 165 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also carried 76 times for 313 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the 25-24 win over Penn State, he rushed nine times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns in a 38-28 win over Rutgers.

Also leading the ground game for Iowa is sophomore running back Kamari Moulton. In six games, Moulton has carried 82 times for 435 yards (5.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has 11 receptions for 81 yards, including a long of 16. In the win over Penn State, he carried 17 times for 99 yards (5.8 average), including a long of 21. He rushed 15 times for 96 yards and a score in a 37-0 win at Wisconsin on Oct. 11.

