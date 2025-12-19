The final spot in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals will be decided Saturday night, when No. 5 Oregon hosts No. 12 James Madison in a David vs. Goliath matchup to close the College Football Playoff's first round.

Oregon is back in the CFP for a second straight year, continuing its rise under fourth-year coach Dan Manning with an 11-1 regular season. Backed by Nike founder Phil Knight, the Ducks bring a deep, well-funded roster that weathered a wave of offensive injuries to secure a coveted home game.

Traveling three time zones west is a James Madison program in just its fourth season at the FBS level. The Dukes (12-1) operate with only a fraction of Oregon's payroll, but they earned their place in the field by finishing as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion following a 31-14 win over Troy in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

Competing on the road against one of college football's premier brands is a daunting task. Still, James Madison will not lack confidence. The Dukes famously scored 70 points in a road win at North Carolina last season and held a second-half lead at Louisville in Week 2 before fading late.

Given the stakes, a James Madison victory would rank among the most significant upsets in college football history. Pulling it off, however, will require knocking off a supremely talented Oregon team. The winner advances to face No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day.

Where to watch Oregon vs. James Madison live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: TNT | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. James Madison: Need to know

Oregon's hobbled receiver room: There is hope for Oregon's hobbled receiver room. Premier targets Gary Bryant Jr. and Dakorien Moore both participated, at least to some extent, in practice this week. So did receiver Evan Stewart, who hasn't played all season because of a knee injury. Bryant hasn't played since Nov. 8, and Moore hasn't played since Oct. 25. As a result, the Ducks have been reaching deep into their depth chart, and quarterback Dante Moore has been leaning heavily on tight end Kenyon Sadiq. But reinforcements appear to be coming.

James Madison's mobile threat: James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III has rushed for 14 touchdowns this season and totaled 544 yards on the ground while establishing himself as one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks. Among quarterbacks in the CFP, only Tulane's Jake Retzlaff has run for more touchdowns (16). But Barnett is plenty skilled as a passer, too. His dynamic skillset will pose a challenge to Oregon's defense. However, the Ducks were successful in defending similarly talented Washington quarterback Demond Williams in a season-ending rivalry victory.

Coaching exodus: Many of the key coaches in this game have already been introduced as head coaches at new schools for the 2026 season and are pulling double-duty during the playoff. James Madison head coach Bob Chesney will soon be off to UCLA, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is taking over at Kentucky and Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is headed to Cal. Though they've been pulled in different directions during the buildup to the CFP, all three will be dialed in to their 2025 teams on Saturday.

"I would feel like a complete fraud if I left these guys throughout this playoff run and this opportunity in front of us to coach in Autzen another time," Stein said. "Honestly, it'd be crazy. Tosh is the same way. We've poured so much of our lives, so much of our time, our families' time into this team and into this program. Coach Lanning gave me an opportunity … so the last thing I'd ever do would be to leave these players."

Oregon vs. James Madison prediction, pick

After earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in last year's CFP and taking a 41-21 loss to Ohio State in the quarterfinals, Oregon will be motivated for redemption. With weeks to prepare for James Madison and to rehabilitate key injured playmakers, the Ducks have no excuse not to dominate. Oregon is more athletic and skilled at every position and has home-field advantage in its corner. Barring catastrophic turnover issues or other self-inflicted mistakes, the Ducks should cruise past a good JMU that faces a significant talent disparity. Pick: Oregon -20.5

Who will win and cover in each college football bowl and playoff game? SportsLine's computer model just simulated each matchup 10,000 times and has revealed its picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all its college football picks.