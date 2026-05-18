The University of Oregon has filed a lawsuit against former defensive back Dakoda Fields, alleging that his departure via the transfer portal was accompanied by a financial agreement that Fields failed to pay in full. According to court documents obtained by The Oregonian and filed May 15 in Lane County Circuit Court, Oregon claims Fields -- who transferred to Oklahoma this offseason -- agreed to pay $39,882.30 in exchange for a release from his contract with the school after deciding to transfer following the 2025 season.

The university alleges the agreement included a $10,000 reduction if Fields submitted payment by April 20, but that deadline passed without payment, per the report. The lawsuit states Fields later paid $29,882.30, though Oregon contends he still owes the remaining $10,000 along with interest and legal costs.

"Pursuant to section 7 of the Contract, the University is entitled to reimbursement of its attorney fees, costs, and disbursements plus statutory interest of 9% from April 21, 2026 until paid," the filing states, per the report.

The details of the original agreement were not disclosed in the lawsuit. Oregon law shields many details related to athlete revenue-sharing and NIL contracts from public release.

Fields saw limited action during his time in Eugene. He redshirted in 2024 without appearing in a game, then played in three contests in 2025, recording one tackle.

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His departure became a storyline late in the 2025 season after reports surfaced in November that Fields planned to enter the transfer portal before the season had concluded. Oregon coach Dan Lanning publicly addressed the situation during a Nov. 5 press conference and indicated there had been little communication between the program and the player.

"He didn't come to work today," Lanning said. "I -- we haven't talked to Dakoda, so I guess that's the way it goes nowadays."

Fields was part of a wave of secondary departures for Oregon after the season. A former four-star prospect, Fields arrived at Oregon in the 2024 cycle as the No. 110 overall recruit nationally and No. 11 cornerback by 247Sports.

Oklahoma added Fields during a busy transfer portal cycle under coach Brent Venables. The Sooners return starters Eli Bowen, Peyton Bowen and Courtland Guillory in the secondary and are expected to have one of the more experienced defensive back groups in the SEC entering 2026, leaving Fields likely to begin in a reserve role while competing for playing time.

He has three seasons of eligibility remaining because of his 2024 redshirt.

Legal tensions over NIL contract disputes intensify in college football

Oregon's lawsuit is one of several recent disputes tied to NIL and revenue-sharing agreements as schools increasingly attempt to enforce contracts in the transfer portal era.

In February, Cincinnati sued former quarterback Brendan Sorsby after his transfer to Texas Tech, alleging he violated the terms of a revenue-sharing agreement that included a reported $1 million buyout provision if he left the program before the contract expired. According to court documents obtained by The Athletic, Cincinnati claimed Sorsby breached an 18-month agreement that ran through the 2026 season. Sorsby later signed with Texas Tech on a reported multi-million dollar NIL package following Cincinnati's 2025 campaign, but has since taken a leave of absence from the program to enter treatment for a gambling addiction amid an NCAA investigation into sports betting allegations.

Duke also entered a legal dispute with former quarterback Darian Mensah after he sought to transfer to Miami following the 2025 season. Duke argued that Mensah violated provisions of his NIL agreement by entering the portal before arbitration proceedings outlined in the contract could take place. The two sides eventually reached a settlement that cleared the way for Mensah's transfer.

Washington similarly threatened legal action against quarterback Demond Williams Jr. earlier this offseason after he initially intended to enter the portal before ultimately remaining with the Huskies.

The disputes have become another byproduct of college football's evolving NIL landscape, where revenue-sharing agreements and transfer movement are increasingly intersecting with contract enforcement and legal challenges.