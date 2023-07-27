Oregon and Dan Lanning have agreed to a six-year, $45 million contract extension that will keep the second-year coach with the Ducks through the 2028 season. The new deal increases Lanning's salary from $4.7 million to $7 million this season and will increase by $200,000 each year through the duration of the deal. The school's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the contract in a meeting on Thursday.

"Dan has exhibited tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our football student-athletes," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a press release. "This joint commitment is one component of a bold vision for the future of Oregon football that will allow our program to continue to compete at the highest level and on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence. We are grateful to Dan for his dedication to our football student-athletes and university, and we look forward to a bright future on the horizon under his leadership."

Lanning's new contract includes a $20 million buyout if he leaves at any point prior to the end of the deal. It also fully-guaranteed, so Lanning will receive the entire amount if he is fired prior to the end of the 2028 season. He will receive up to three automatic one-year extensions for winning 10 or more games in the regular season and a $500,000 bonus for winning the College Football Playoff. The contract makes Lanning the second-highest paid coach in the Pac-12.

"I am thrilled to be a part of a program that has a shared vision for how to stay on the cutting edge and achieve great success moving forward, and I am grateful to Phil and Penny Knight, Rob Mullens and President Scholz for their faith and unwavering support of our program," Lanning said. "Our relentless pursuit of excellence for the Oregon football program will continue to include an innovative and aggressive approach to student-athlete support, world-class facilities, and all program dynamics as we push forward, and I look forward to all of the great days on the horizon for our student-athletes and Duck fans."

Lanning, 37, signed a six-year, $29.1 million contract with Oregon in December 2021 after spending four seasons on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia.

Oregon rattled went 10-3 in Lanning's first season at the helm. That record included a victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, a 20-17 win over eventual Pac-12 champion Utah and a 45-30 triumph over then-No. 9 UCLA.

The Ducks will kick off their 2023 campaign at home on Sept. 2 against Portland State.