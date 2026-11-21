Don't blame 13th-ranked Oregon for making a point during Friday night's 45-7 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium.

The Ducks need all the style points they can get in front of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee as one of the the teams firmly on the bubble in the final weeks of the regular season.

Oregon faked a field goal for a score in the final seconds of the first half and threw on 10 of their final 18 plays to produce a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns during a lopsided game against a Big Ten opponent who was down to their fourth-team quarterback by the end of the contest.

Dylan Raiola finished with 234 yards passing, 103 of those coming in the final frame as the Ducks won their fourth straight and made another statement to the selection committee.

"We're certainly an exciting team to watch," Ducks coach Dan Lanning said.

Now 8-3 overall and 6-2 in conference with an outside shot of still reaching the Big Ten Championship Game, Oregon hosts Washington next weekend in the season finale. The Ducks need to win out, have Indiana to lose to Washington on Saturday and UCLA to split remaining games with Michigan and USC to play in Indianapolis.

The Ducks started the campaign inside the preseason top five before tumbling after early losses to Oklahoma State and then UCLA without starting quarterback Dante Moore. However, wins over Boise State and USC strengthened the resume, along with recent victories over Northwestern and Ohio State that seem to have galvanized this team.

The CFP Selection Committee clearly respects what the Ducks have done down the stretch as one of the hottest teams in the country.

Oregon manages style points

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald and Lanning shared words privately at midfield after the game, but neither divulged what was said. The Spartans coach covered his mouth and said something that made the Ducks' leader briefly pause and hold his hand up before responding.

"Oh, no, it was a great conversation. No issues here," Lanning said. "Phenomenal coach, and he's building something here. But I just appreciate his feedback and wish him nothing but the best, because he does it the right way."

Lanning's refusal to bring in his second-teamer late was part of the beef from Fitzgerald, whose team is riddled with injuries down the stretch on both sides of the football. Oregon's final score came with 3:56 to play.

"I thought we could play better," Lanning said of keeping his starters out there in the fourth quarter. "We had some other guys in there, but that was important to continue to operate. I don't know when we scored. Was there five minutes left in the game? So, I mean, there's still time in the game. I think the next series, obviously, we kneeled it out with (a minute) left, so we're gonna go out there, operate at a higher level, show what we're capable of doing and give our guys a chance to have success."

Before the game, Fitzgerald said the Ducks were the most talented team the Spartans had faced this season, which included UCLA and Notre Dame.

"I was right," Fitzgerald said. "Wasn't I?"

Former Michigan State coach and current CFP Selection Committee member Mark Dantonio was in attendance at the game and watched the Ducks make the most of limited opportunities offensively given the Spartans' methodical game plan.

That's part of the reason Raiola was chucking it deep late in the contest, according to Lanning.

"They were obviously playing a brand of football, trying to play keep away in some ways," Lanning said. "A ton of respect for Coach Fitzgerald, but they were letting the clock tick down. We knew that we had to take advantage of opportunities to be able to go out there and score.

"I think once we kind of figured that out, the way we were able to play allowed us to go out there and show what I think we are, which is one of the best teams here down the stretch."