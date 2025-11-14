The ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a key Big Ten matchup on Friday night. Minnesota is coming off a 23-20 win over Michigan State on Nov. 1, while Oregon defeated Iowa 18-16 on Saturday. The Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), who are 1-1 against ranked opponents, are 0-3 on the road this season. The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten), who have won three in a row, are 4-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., is at 9 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Minnesota vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Oregon. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oregon vs. Minnesota:

Minnesota vs. Oregon spread Oregon -25.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Minnesota vs. Oregon over/under 44.5 points Minnesota vs. Oregon money line Oregon -3571, Minnesota +1375

How to make Minnesota vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total (44.5). The Over has hit in five of the last eight Minnesota games, while the Over has hit in five of the past 10 Oregon games. Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey passes for one touchdown, while Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws for two touchdowns and runs for another in the model's simulations. The teams combine for 54 points as the Over clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Minnesota vs. Oregon spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.