No. 8 Oregon's unofficial tour through the old Big Ten West continues on Friday when the Ducks host Minnesota for a third straight game against a foe from the upper midwest. The Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) enter refreshed from a bye to take on the Ducks (8-1, 5-1), who needed late heroics to survive for an 18-16 win at Iowa last week.

Before their dramatic win over the Hawkeyes, Oregon edged Wisconsin 21-7 in another low-scoring, grind-it-out game. The Ducks are known for the explosiveness and for putting up big numbers under fourth-year coach Dan Lanning, but this stretch of their schedule has shown their grit.

Getting past Minnesota on a short week will be another physically demanding test for Oregon. However, the Gophers have suffered all three of their losses on the road and haven't beaten a top 10 opponent on the road since 2000. Oregon's challenge will be locking in for another bruising game with a showdown against No. 17 USC looming next before a rivalry game at Washington to close the regular season.

This will be the first meeting between the teams as members of the Big Ten and the first time they've ever played at Oregon. The Gophers lead the all-time series 3-1, but the last game was in 2003.

Oregon vs. Minnesota: Need to know

Minnesota's pass rush: Minnesota leads the Big Ten in sacks per game at 3.56 and has already racked up 32 sacks on the season. The Gophers piled up nine of them in a win over Wisconsin last month. Last time out, Minnesota produced seven sacks in an overtime win over Michigan State. Oregon has allowed just 11 sacks all season, which sets the stage for a pass protection battle when Oregon has the football.

Injury bug: Oregon is dealing with a rash of injuries among its top pass catchers. Star freshman receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq both missed the Iowa game due to injury. Another key receiver, Gary Bryant Jr., went down during the Ducks' win over the Hawkeyes. Head coach Dan Lanning gave no insights this week on which, if any, of the three will play against Minnesota.

Leaning on the run: Given Oregon's health issues with its top playmakers and the type of opponent it has faced in the past two games (and some bad weather), quarterback Dante Moore has attempted just 36 passes over the past two contests. The stretch has brought into focus just how much the Ducks are relying on their running game compared to last season. Leading the charge is sixth-year senior Noah Whittington, who has surpassed 100 yards rushing in two of Oregon's past three games.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Minnesota live

Date: Friday, Nov. 14 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Minnesota prediction, picks

Minnesota is 6-0 at home this season but 0-3 on the road and has been blown out twice. While Oregon's passing game isn't in top form due to injuries with key playmakers, the Ducks are running the football at a high level. This game also comes at a discount since Minnesota is coming off a bye and the Ducks are playing on short rest. Don't be baited into the trap. The Gophers don't have the firepower to keep up, and Oregon's offensive line will keep the chains moving all night. Pick: Oregon -23.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Ore -25.5 Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Minnesota SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

Who will win and cover in each Week 12 college football game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 29-17 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.