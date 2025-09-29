College football delivered a historic shakeup in Week 5, as two of the most formidable home win streaks in the FBS came to end just hours apart. Georgia's 34-game fortress at Sanford Stadium was snapped by rival Alabama, while Washington's impressive 22-game run at Husky Stadium couldn't withstand the onslaught from No. 1 Ohio State.

So, with those streaks gone, who now holds the longest active home win streaks in the nation?

Unsurprisingly, Oregon sits atop the list with 18 consecutive wins inside a raucous Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are 22-1 at home under coach Dan Lanning with the lone defeat coming against rival Washington in November 2022. The run began with a win against top-10 Utah the following week, the first of five victories over ranked opponents since then.

Longest active home win streaks in FBS 🏟️

The longest home win streak in the SEC now belongs to Missouri -- which has yet to play outside Columbia this season. That run will be on the line in Week 7 when No. 10 Alabama visits Memorial Stadium. The Crimson Tide have won the last six meetings against the Tigers, whose most recent victory over Alabama came in 1975.

Despite a 3-5 record away from home, Kalen DeBoer remains unbeaten on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium since taking command at Alabama. Adding to the challenge, the final four SEC opponents on the home schedule for the Crimson Tide are currently nationally ranked.

Ironically, DeBoer could be seen as an indirect catalyst for the end of both Georgia and Washington's home win streaks. Before his departure for Alabama, the Huskies went unbeaten at home over two seasons under DeBoer, and new coach Jedd Fisch maintained that perfect record at Husky Stadium last year. Still, there's no denying that Washington has taken a step back since DeBoer left.

DeBoer personally carries a 24-game home winning streak, dating back to his final home game as Fresno State's coach in 2021.

Oregon, Missouri and Alabama may top the list, but several other programs have quietly built impressive home runs as well. Boise State owns the longest active streak among the Group of Six, while Indiana maintains its perfect home record under Curt Cignetti.

Miami and Ohio boast double-digit streaks with Arizona State, Memphis, Jacksonville State and Ole Miss knocking on the door.