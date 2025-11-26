This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Five things to know Wednesday

🦃 Do not miss this: Chiefs at Cowboys on Thanksgiving on CBS and Paramount+

On Thanksgiving afternoon, the Cowboys will host the Chiefs in what is arguably the most important game of the NFL's Week 13 slate. That's good news for anyone looking to avoid that overbearing aunt or highly opinionated uncle. Just make sure whoever runs the remote turns to CBS for the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. (Or just stream the game on Paramount+.)

The Chiefs (6-5) and Cowboys (5-5-1) are both outside the playoffs right now, but both teams are coming off massive wins. (Both teams rose three spots in Pete Prisco's latest NFL Power Rankings).

That sets up a showdown in which the winner will position itself very well for the home stretch, and the loser will suffer a major setback on its path to the postseason. Douglas Clawson has the skinny in his thorough breakdown of this monumental clash.

Clawson: "The winner will enhance their playoff chances while a loss wouldn't quite burst anyone's playoff bubble, but would do a lot of damage, especially in Dallas' case. Kansas City has more at stake than any team in the league right now. The Chiefs have historic streaks in jeopardy, going for an 11th straight playoff appearance, eighth straight AFC title game and fourth straight Super Bowl this year."

One player to watch in this one will be Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who is playing in his first ever Thanksgiving Day game. After a down year in 2024, Kelce has rebounded in a big way, and Zach Pereles explains that impressive resurgence.

On the Cowboys' side of things, star receiver CeeDee Lamb has developed a case of the drops, but he has one simple cure: "Catch the f---ing ball."

📈 College Football Playoff Rankings: Paths for teams on the bubble

We've reached the best week of college football's regular season: rivalry weekend. Not only are these games all important in a vacuum, but the College Football Playoff picture is still unsettled.

After the release of the new College Football Playoff rankings last night, Texas, Miami, Michigan and Vanderbilt are outside the top 12 but have paths to the final bracket. In the case of the Longhorns, they will write another chapter in their rivalry with Texas A&M on Friday.

In crafting a map to the playoff for the aforementioned bubble teams, Brad Crawford says a win over the Aggies would go a long way toward helping the Horns' cause, but they still need some breaks to go their way.

Crawford: "If Texas beats Texas A&M and disrupts the SEC Championship Game picture this weekend, Steve Sarkisian will improve his record with the Longhorns to 2-5 against top-6 opponents. That'll provide the committee with another data point involving Texas -- a third ranked win -- but it's likely not enough after the 25-point loss at Georgia this month tanked the Longhorns' stock in the top 25."

Another team that bears watching on this Friday -- for multiple reasons -- is Ole Miss. The Rebels play Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, and no matter the outcome, they could lose coach Lane Kiffin. As crazy as it sounds, Kiffin departing Ole Miss could impact how the team is viewed by the selection committee.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ We'll be watching the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+ all day.

🏀 No. 24 Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky (M), 1 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 4 Texas vs. No. 3 UCLA (W), 3 p.m. on truTV

🏀 Duke vs. No 2 South Carolina (W), 5:30 p.m. on truTV

🏀 Pistons at Celtics, 6 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Tennessee Tech at No. 19 Kentucky (M), 8 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Wild at Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m. on Hulu

🏀 NJIT at No. 6 Louisville (M), 10 p.m. ACC Network

🏀 Rockets at Warriors, 11 p.m. on ESPN