The Oregon-Oregon State rivalry will continue through at least the 2025 season despite Oregon's upcoming move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The home-and-home, announced by Oregon as part of various scheduling changes, maintains an in-state feud that has been played 127 times dating back to 1894, making it the fifth-longest series in college football history.

Oregon State is set to host Oregon for the 2024 game on Sept. 14. The Ducks then host the Beavers for the 2025 matchup on Sept. 20.

Oregon's 31-7 win over Oregon State in November served as a potential cliffhanger in a rivalry shaken by conference realignment. The Ducks are one of 10 Pac-12 programs to depart in 2024 (they, along with Washington, USC and UCLA, are Big Ten bound), leaving behind Oregon State and Washington State. The Beavers and Cougars did reach a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West in 2024 to remedy the abrupt loss of a nine-game conference schedule.

The continuation of the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry comes nearly a month after it was announced that the Apple Cup between longtime Pac-12 foes Washington and Washington State will continue through 2028. The series between the Huskies and the Cougars also appeared to be on the chopping block after 115 meetings before the agreement was reached.

Several other longtime in-state feuds impacted by realignment have not been so fortunate. USC and UCLA have no plans to continue their respective series with in-state foes Cal and Stanford, both of whom are headed to the ACC in 2024. The Trojans and Bruins have each clashed with the Golden Bears and Cardinal more than 90 times apiece.

In the Big 12, there are no plans to continue the long-running "Bedlam" rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, contested 118 times dating back to 1904. Oklahoma, along with Texas, prepares to leave for the SEC in 2024. The Longhorns also leave behind several in-state matchups, most notably feuds with Texas Tech and Baylor that had been played annually since 1960 and 1923, respectively.