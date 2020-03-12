Oregon plans to install the biggest video board in college football at Autzen Stadium, per report

Autzen Stadium, home of the Oregon Ducks, is known as one of the loudest and most intimidating stadiums in college football. And it's about to get even scarier. The Oregonian reported Wednesday that the school is planning to install the largest video board in college football and an updated sound system inside the home of the Ducks.

The new multimedia system will feature a 186-foot x 66-foot video board and point-source sound system in the east end zone. The $12 million upgrade will be fully funded by private gifts and is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2020 football season -- which begins at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 against the North Dakota State Bison.

"The Athletic Department has consistently received feedback from loyal football fans concerning the audio/visual aspects of their experience in Autzen Stadium," the project proposal states, according to the report. "Audio/video services are critically important components to the fan experience. The current A/V equipment and technology in Autzen Stadium is dated (west end zone videoboard is 12 years old and the 2nd oldest in the Pac-12) and is not meeting the expectations of attendees. Newly available technologies will enable the department to better meet these expectations and will play an important role in differentiating the fan experience at Autzen Stadium."

It's the latest in a trend to improve on-campus fan experiences around the country. Auburn currently boasts the biggest video board in college football. The screen at Jordan-Hare Stadium is 190 feet x 57 feet and was finished in time for the 2015 football season. It's important to make fans who decide to make the trek to games as comfortable as possible considering FBS attendance in 2019 dropped to its lowest point since 1996 -- the eighth time in nine seasons that overall attendance fell.

"A live game at home, [against a] quality opponent, you're battling the couch. You're battling the cost. You're battling travel [to the game]," Texas AD Chris Del Conte told CBS Sports. "You're battling students [who say], 'I'm going to leave at halftime.'"

The new video board at Autzen Stadium will give fans a great look at the action no matter where they are sitting.