Oregon QB Justin Herbert set to be evaluated after leaving game vs. Oregon State with injury
Herbert is one of the top prospects eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was injured late in the first half of the Ducks' 55-15 win over rival Oregon State in the "Civil War," and did not return to action. The junior was dropped for a 9-yard loss by Doug Taumoelau and Shemar Smith with under five minutes to go, and appeared to come up favoring his shoulder. He was replaced in the first half by Tyler Shough, and Braxton Burmeister took the snaps in the second half for the Ducks.
After the game, coach Mario Cristobal commented on his star quarterback's injury and status moving forward.
Herbert left with the Ducks up 21-3 on the Beavers. He was 9 of 12 for 102 yards and a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back CJ Verdell. He was seen on a cart while leaving the locker room.
A draft-eligible junior, Herbert is ranked No. 20 overall and No. 3 among quarterbacks in CBS Sports' NFL prospect rankings. He has thrown for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018. His status for Oregon's bowl game is unknown at this time as he awaits further testing.
