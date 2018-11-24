Oregon QB Justin Herbert set to be evaluated after leaving game vs. Oregon State with injury

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was injured late in the first half of the Ducks' 55-15 win over rival Oregon State in the "Civil War," and did not return to action. The junior was dropped for a 9-yard loss by Doug Taumoelau and Shemar Smith with under five minutes to go, and appeared to come up favoring his shoulder. He was replaced in the first half by Tyler Shough, and Braxton Burmeister took the snaps in the second half for the Ducks.

After the game, coach Mario Cristobal commented on his star quarterback's injury and status moving forward.

Cristobal acknowledged that Herbert "took a shot" while being sacked late in the first half. Said he won't know more until the Ducks get back to Eugene and can do more tests. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) November 24, 2018

Herbert left with the Ducks up 21-3 on the Beavers. He was 9 of 12 for 102 yards and a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back CJ Verdell. He was seen on a cart while leaving the locker room.

Just now: Justin Herbert leaving the Oregon locker room👀



Was holding shoulder after last OSU sack, backup QB Tyler Shough played last drive of 2Q #GoDucks photo cred @cburkhardtNBCS pic.twitter.com/mcFozyTB0O — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 23, 2018

A draft-eligible junior, Herbert is ranked No. 20 overall and No. 3 among quarterbacks in CBS Sports' NFL prospect rankings. He has thrown for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018. His status for Oregon's bowl game is unknown at this time as he awaits further testing.