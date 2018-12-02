Oregon QB Justin Herbert will play in Redbox Bowl vs. Michigan State, NFL Draft intentions unclear

One of the top quarterbacks in college football will be suiting up during bowl season. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal announced Sunday that junior Justin Herbert will play in the Redbox Bowl vs. Michigan State. Herbert injured his shoulder when two Oregon State defenders fell on him late in the second quarter of the Ducks' 55-15 win over the Beavers on Nov. 23.

"Justin is healthy and will play in the game," Cristobal said during Oregon's bowl game press conference. "The injury in the game, we held him out because he could not continue. It's essentially a really deep bruise."

Prior to his injury, Herbert was one of the most prolific passers in college football. He completed 59.6 percent of his passes (221-of-371) for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 173 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder started eight games in 2017, but missed five games in the middle of the season with a broken collarbone.

The bowl game might be the last time he suits up as a member of the Ducks. His size, accuracy and arm strength make him one of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks in 2019. Speculation has swirled whether he will jump to the NFL or not, but there's no doubt that it will be tempting. He's ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 21 overall draft-eligible player in CBS Sports' 2019 NFL Draft prospect rankings.

The Ducks and Spartans will tee it up on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.