Twenty-five years ago, Oregon bought a massive billboard outside of Madison Square Garden in New York City. Quarterback Joey Harrington towered over the city, introducing the world's greatest metropolis to an upstart college football brand and the Ducks' Heisman Trophy candidate.

Since that moment, Oregon's growth has been nothing short of meteoric. Prior to Mike Bellotti's tenure, the Ducks had only one postseason AP Top 25 finish. Harrington led the program to back-to-back top-10 finishes. Chip Kelly dragged them to the top five. Both Kelly and Mark Helfrich led teams to national title games.

With a dash of megabooster money from Nike's Phil Knight, Oregon has established itself as one of the preeminent brands in college athletics. The climb has been building to this -- the most complete roster in Oregon history. And now, it's time for them to get over the top and capture an elusive national championship.

The Ducks have been painfully close under coach Dan Lanning to reaching a championship. Oregon is an unbelievable 38-5 over the past three seasons, which narrowly edges out Ohio State for the most wins in college football in that period.

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But Oregon has fallen short in the postseason, especially when facing the eventual national champions. Last season, the Ducks lost 56-22 against Indiana in a game that was 35-7 at halftime. The year prior was even worse, with a 34-0 halftime deficit against Ohio State leading to a 41-21 loss. Even the year prior, Oregon missed the playoff after going down 20-3 in the Pac-12 title game against Washington.

Lanning landing elite talent

For a moment, look at the past three years of Big Ten national titles: 2025 Indiana, 2024 Ohio State and 2023 Michigan. Of course, there's been plenty of elite recruiting talent coming through the program. But in an era of salary caps and player movement, roster timelines have defined success.

Each of the three national champions featured elite-level players who turned down the NFL Draft. Oregon has plenty of stars. Quarterback Dante Moore was projected as the No. 2 pick, but returned to Oregon. Defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Bear Alexander spurned the next level to anchor the nation's best unit.

Of course, those championship teams also hit big in the transfer portal. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and Indiana's core of James Madison transfers helped set the tone. At Oregon, safety Koi Perich slides into a similar role. Former transfer receiver Evan Stewart marks the best of both worlds after returning from injury, spending plenty of time mentoring the Ducks' superstar underclassmen while preparing for a game-changing season himself.

2026 presents Oregon's best chance

Indiana's Curt Cignetti managed to break the glass ceiling in only his second season, but the last few champions were longer builds. Ohio State's Ryan Day was in his sixth season when he captured the crown. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was in Year 9. Lanning enters Year 5, with the chance to finally escape the stigma of falling just short.

At the same time, this is the year that Lanning and the Ducks must clear that hurdle. There are few explanations remaining with the strength of this roster. Even in a world where Oregon can restock in the transfer portal, teams like this don't come often. Development timelines have never been more important, and it could take years to fully restock the loaded defensive line room.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, the most anticipated team in Oregon history takes the field for the first time against Boise State on CBS (streaming on CBSSports.com and Paramount+.) The Ducks enter as the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25, their highest preseason ranking.

From a billboard in Madison Square Garden, Oregon has spent the last 25 years establishing itself among the national elite. The run has been building to this moment -- it's time for Oregon to break through.

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