Oregon St. vs. California: Live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Oregon State vs. California football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State Beavers (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)
Current records: Oregon St. 1-5; California 3-3
What to Know
Oregon St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against California at 4:00 p.m. Oregon St. strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.5 points per game.
Things haven't been easy for Oregon St., and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. Two weeks ago, they lost to Washington St. by a decisive 37-56 margin. It was a tough break for Oregon St., who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored California last Saturday, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 7-37 defeat to UCLA.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Golden Bears are a big 7 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Oregon St. are 1-4-0 against the spread. As for California, they are 1-3-1 against the spread
Series History
California have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oregon St..
- 2017 - California Golden Bears 37 vs. Oregon State Beavers 23
- 2016 - Oregon State Beavers 47 vs. California Golden Bears 44
- 2015 - California Golden Bears 54 vs. Oregon State Beavers 24
