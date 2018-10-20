Oregon St. vs. California: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Oregon State vs. California football game
Oregon St. have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against California at 4:00 p.m. Oregon St. strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.5 points per game.
Things haven't been easy for Oregon St., and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. Two weeks ago, they lost to Washington St. by a decisive 37-56 margin. It was a tough break for Oregon St., who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored California last Saturday, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 7-37 defeat to UCLA.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
