Oregon St. vs. Oklahoma St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
Oregon St. (home) vs. Oklahoma St. (away)
Last Season Records: Oregon St. 2-10-0; Oklahoma St. 6-6-0;
What to Know
Oklahoma St. and Oregon St. will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Aug. 30 at Reser Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Oklahoma St. struggled last season, ending up 6-6. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, Oregon St. has set their aspirations higher this year.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma St. was 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 33. As for Oregon St., they ranked 38th in the nation in penalties, closing the season only with 67 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Oklahoma St. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 14 point favorite against the Beavers.
Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 16.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 72
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
