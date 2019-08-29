Oregon St. vs. Oklahoma St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oregon St. (home) vs. Oklahoma St. (away)

Last Season Records: Oregon St. 2-10-0; Oklahoma St. 6-6-0;

What to Know

Oklahoma St. and Oregon St. will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Aug. 30 at Reser Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Oklahoma St. struggled last season, ending up 6-6. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, Oregon St. has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma St. was 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 33. As for Oregon St., they ranked 38th in the nation in penalties, closing the season only with 67 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Oklahoma St. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon

Reser Stadium, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 14 point favorite against the Beavers.

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 16.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.