Oregon St. vs. Oregon: How to watch, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State Beavers (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)
Current records: Oregon St. 2-9; Oregon 7-4
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Oregon St. will have a real challenge on their hands next week. They will look to defend their home turf against Oregon at 4:00 p.m. Oregon St. are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 44.82 points per game.
Things haven't been easy for Oregon St., and their game on Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Washington by a decisive 23-42 margin. A silver lining for Oregon St. was the play of Jermar Jefferson, who picked up 115 yards on the ground on 19 carries.
As for Oregon, they had a rough outing against Utah last Saturday, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Oregon skirted past Arizona St. 31-29.
Oregon St. took a serious blow against Oregon the last time the two teams met, falling 10-69. Maybe Oregon St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ducks are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Oregon St. are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 3-6-1 against the spread
Series History
Oregon have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oregon St..
- 2017 - Oregon Ducks 69 vs. Oregon State Beavers 10
- 2016 - Oregon State Beavers 34 vs. Oregon Ducks 24
- 2015 - Oregon Ducks 52 vs. Oregon State Beavers 42
