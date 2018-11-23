Oregon St. vs. Oregon Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game
1st Quarter Recap
Oregon came into the match as favorites against Oregon St., and they are showing why. Oregon have jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead against Oregon St. Oregon have been led by CJ Verdell, who has so far rushed for 62 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries.
Game Preview
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Oregon St. will have a real challenge on their hands next week. They will look to defend their home turf against Oregon at 4:00 p.m. Oregon St. are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 44.82 points per game.
Things haven't been easy for Oregon St., and their game on Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Washington by a decisive 23-42 margin. A silver lining for Oregon St. was the play of Jermar Jefferson, who picked up 115 yards on the ground on 19 carries.
As for Oregon, they had a rough outing against Utah last Saturday, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Oregon skirted past Arizona St. 31-29.
Oregon St. took a serious blow against Oregon the last time the two teams met, falling 10-69. Maybe Oregon St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
