Oregon St. vs. Oregon updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Friday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Oregon State vs. Oregon football game
Game Recap
A well-balanced attack led Oregon over Oregon St. every single quarter on their way to victory. Oregon steamrolled Oregon St. 55-9. Since Oregon won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Oregon St.'s future revenge.
Oregon's offense came in ready to rumble, picking up 21 points in the first half. Oregon St. countered with 3 points, leaving the score at 21-3 going into the half. Oregon put the match away in the third quarter with 13 points from the offense and six points allowed from the defense.
No one put up better numbers for Oregon than CJ Verdell, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 187 yards and 4 touchdowns on 23 carries. The squad can also thank their defense for forcing the opposing offense to cough up 4 turnovers.
The win makes it two in a row for Oregon and bumps their record up to 8-4. Oregon St.'s loss makes it four in a row and drags their record down to 2-10. Both of these squads appear to have finished up the regular season, as they have no upcoming games scheduled.
