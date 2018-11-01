Oregon St. vs. USC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Oregon State vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State Beavers (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)
Current records: Oregon St. 2-6; USC 4-4
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Oregon St. will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against USC at 10:00 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Oregon St. and USC will really light up the scoreboard.
After a disappointing seven points in their last match, Oregon St. made sure to put some points up on the board against Colorado last week. Oregon St. was able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado, winning 41-34. The win was a breath of fresh air for Oregon St. as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 38-35 to Arizona St. It was a tough break for USC, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
Oregon St. suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe Oregon St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Trojans are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Oregon St. is 2-5-0 against the spread. As for USC, they are 1-6-1 against the spread
Series History
USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - USC Trojans 38 vs. Oregon State Beavers 10
