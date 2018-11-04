Oregon St. vs. USC Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Oregon State vs. USC football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Oregon St. will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against USC at 10:00 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Oregon St. and USC will really light up the scoreboard.
After a disappointing seven points in their last match, Oregon St. made sure to put some points up on the board against Colorado last week. Oregon St. was able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado, winning 41-34. The win was a breath of fresh air for Oregon St. as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 38-35 to Arizona St. It was a tough break for USC, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
Oregon St. suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe Oregon St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
