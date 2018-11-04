Oregon St. vs. USC updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Halftime Recap

USC are flexing their muscles against Oregon St., showing why they were favored to win all along. USC have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Oregon St. 21-14. A victory for USC would counteract both their recent loss and Oregon St.'s recent victory.

Game Preview

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Oregon St. will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against USC at 10:00 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Oregon St. and USC will really light up the scoreboard.

After a disappointing seven points in their last match, Oregon St. made sure to put some points up on the board against Colorado last week. Oregon St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado, winning 41-34. The win was a breath of fresh air for Oregon St. as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 35-38 to Arizona St. It was a tough break for USC, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.

Oregon St. suffered a grim 10-38 defeat to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe Oregon St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.