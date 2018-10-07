Oregon St. vs. Washington St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Washington St. They will challenge Oregon St. on the road at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Washington St. doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.

Washington St. had a rough outing against USC two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington St. got past Utah with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 28-24.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Oregon St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 52-24 defeat to Arizona St.

Washington St. took their match against Oregon St. the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 52-23 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.