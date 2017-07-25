Oregon star WR Darren Carrington to reportedly transfer to Utah after DUII arrest

Darren Carrington, who led the Oregon Ducks in receiving yards in 2016, will transfer to Pac-12 foe Utah, according to Michelle Bodkin of Scout.com.

Reports connecting Carrington to Utah have been circulating for several days now, but Bodkin notes that no official announcement is expected by either the player or the school.

Carrington was dismissed from Oregon earlier in July following a DUII charge in which he allegedly collided with a pole while in the drive-thru of a McDonald's.

His past off-field issues have been well-documented. He had to sit out Oregon's appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship for allegedly failing a NCAA drug test and was also forced to sit out the first half of the following season because of it. During that suspension, he received an open container citation from the police and was also accused of pushing a grad student and breaking their arm, though no charges were ever filed related to the incident.

"We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can," Ducks coach Willie Taggart said upon releasing Carrington. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Carrington caught 43 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Interestingly, one of those touchdown grabs came during the final seconds of a 30-28 win against the Utes last November. The loss kept Utah from controlling its Pac-12 South destiny and the division eventually went to Colorado as part of its turnaround season.