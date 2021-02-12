Oregon starting quarterback Tyler Shough is looking for a new home as the redshirt sophomore announced Friday on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Already a three-year graduate with two (2) degrees, Shough will have three years of eligibility remaining.

"I would like to thank my coaches at Oregon for the opportunity and many lessons learned these past three years. Huge thank you to the fans and Eugene community for welcoming me here and making this place special ... I will always love and appreciate you guys," Shough said. "Thank you to my teammates and brothers for making this place a home. I will forever cherish the bonds we have built together. Once a Duck, always a Duck."

Shough inherited a tough spot being the successor to first-round pick Justin Herbert in a COVID-shortened season, but in seven games, Shough threw for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding another two scores on the ground. By late in the year, though, Shough was splitting time with Boston College transfer Anthony Brown, who played a significant role in the Ducks' Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State.

Brown has opted to return to Oregon for the 2021 season, taking advantage of the NCAA grating athletes a free year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Young blue-chip products Jay Butterfield and incoming freshman Ty Thompson could be in the mix as well. Though Shough, a former four-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal, he still has the option to return to Oregon if he so chooses. Whether the school will hold on to his scholarship will probably play a role in that.