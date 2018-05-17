Oregon State cites 'clerical error' in sending recruiting flyers to Hawaii players
The Beavers are self-reporting a secondary violation for the mistake
Oregon State self-reported a minor NCAA violation after inadvertently mailing recruiting flyers to members of the Hawaii football team.
The school said that the mistake, which was pointed out by Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich in a since-deleted Tweet, was due to a clerical error after an internal investigation, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.
"My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game. Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn't actively recruit another school's players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers."
In addition to being a minor violation, Oregon State, now under the leadership of first-year coach Jonathan Smith, probably had to print all new invitations for the intended recipients.
-
USC blind long-snapper drives NASCAR
Olson hopped in the car with Todd Bodine and took a spin around Charlotte Motor Speedway
-
Big 12 strength of schedule rankings
Ranking the 2018 schedules of all 10 Big 12 teams
-
NCAA supports federal gambling oversight
The United States Supreme Court has ruled that states can legislate sports gambling if they...
-
Former SEC commish Mike Slive dead at 77
Slive served as commissioner of the Southeastern Conference from 2002-15
-
Gabrielle Union predicts Huskers' season
The actress is from Nebraska and knows her Huskers through and through
-
Big Ten schedule rankings for 2018
Ranking the 2018 schedules of all 14 teams in the Big Ten