Oregon State cites 'clerical error' in sending recruiting flyers to Hawaii players

Oregon State self-reported a minor NCAA violation after inadvertently mailing recruiting flyers to members of the Hawaii football team.

The school said that the mistake, which was pointed out by Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich in a since-deleted Tweet, was due to a clerical error after an internal investigation, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

"My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game. Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn't actively recruit another school's players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers."

In addition to being a minor violation, Oregon State, now under the leadership of first-year coach Jonathan Smith, probably had to print all new invitations for the intended recipients.