Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith issued an apology for a "milking" gesture he made near the end of the Beavers win over Utah last week. Broadcast cameras caught Smith using the gesture to communicate that he wanted his team to milk the clock in the final moments of the 21-7 win over the Utes. A clip of Smith's signal quickly went viral on social media.

"Not just looking at just our players on tape, looking at myself on tape in regards to how we signal plays at the end," Smith said on Monday. "Communicate. Gotta do things better there. For those I offended with that, I apologize. I won't be using that signal again."

The Beavers led 21-0 late in the fourth quarter before Utah backup quarterback Nate Johnson connected with Thomas Yassmin for a 41-yard touchdown. After Oregon State forced a turnover on downs with 2:49 remaining, they were able to run out the remainder of the clock.

Smith has been a hot topic in recent weeks after he was named a potential candidate for the vacant Michigan State coaching job. Oregon State (4-1) is off to its best start in Smith's sixth season at his alma mater. The Beavers travel to Berkeley to face Cal on Saturday.