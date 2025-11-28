Oregon State football has found its next coach. The Beavers are targeting Alabama assistant head coach JaMarcus Shephard, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Shephard has been at Alabama since joining Kalen DeBoer's staff in 2024. Over the last two seasons, Shephard has served as the Crimson Tide's assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

This season, Shephard has helped build an offense that ranks 25th in the country in points per game at 33.8 and ninth in passing yards per game at 292.5. The offense has been humming for much of the season, and quarterback Ty Simpson has had a breakout campaign. Shephard will try to bring some of that magic with him to Corvallis.

Prior to his tenure in Tuscaloosa, Shephard was with DeBoer at Washington, where he worked as the assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

After to playing college football at DePauw, Shephard began his coaching career at Northrop High School in Indiana. From there, he worked his way up through the ranks with stops at Western Kentucky, Washington State and Purdue.

Shephard will lead Oregon State into the new Pac-12, which will begin with the 2026 season and includes programs like Boise State and Colorado State. Shephard replaces former coach Trent Bray, who went 5-14 in 19 games.